If there is one thing Lizzo is known for, it is bringing awareness about body acceptance. Ever since the singer stepped into the mainstream arena of the industry, she has challenged how audiences have responded to people of larger body types being criticized for showing off their fuller figures. Lizzo has often shared videos of herself twerking in bikinis and she has spoken out about loving herself, and still, she has been met with backlash.

When Lizzo isn't on the receiving end of people in her mentions telling her to cover up, she is being asked by reporters about her body acceptance movement. Her encouraging words have helped uplift those who have similar shapes or have been insecure about their physiques, but Lizzo recently suggested to Essence that she's taking a step back.

Essence has shared their triple cover for their December, end of the year issue where they shine a light on three women exercising a Year of Radical Self-Care. Simone Biles, Nikole Hannah-Jones, and Lizzo each have their own cover feature and inside, Lizzo made it clear that she's over discussing certain topics.

“It’s exhausting,” Lizzo admits. “And that’s the point. I don’t want to talk about this anymore. We should be neutral about bodies.” Additionally, Lizzo spoke about what sets her apart in the industry.

“I use 808s, just not in the same way everyone else does,” she said of her production. “I have songs I could drop right now, but that’s just not my -purpose. That’s not why God made me and put me on this planet at this exact time.” Check out her cover below.

