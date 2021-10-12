Two months ago, Grammy-winning artist Lizzo returned from a two-year-long musical hiatus with the release of the Cardi B-assisted "Rumors," and it turns out the recent collaborators linked up once again on Monday evening in celebration of Cardi B's 29th birthday party.

According to The Daily Mail, several celebrities — from Larsa Pippen and Teyana Taylor to Winnie Harlow and Karrueche Tran — were in attendance at Cardi's dancehall-themed party at L.A. River Studios, but Lizzo stole the show with a glittery see-through dress that showed pretty much everything. To ensure that her outfit wasn't too NSFW, the Cuz I Love You Artist did wear nipple pasties and a thong underneath her attention-grabbing ensemble. To tie the entire look together, Lizzo also sported a face full of makeup, a half-up, half-down hairstyle, and a long pair of fresh acrylic nails.

See it for yourself below.



Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Lizzo is no stranger to showing off her body by throwing on revealing outfits. Back in 2019, the singer-songwriter attended a Lakers game and donned a black dress that exposed her entire butt, but her new sparkling purple dress undoubtedly takes things further. In addition to leaving little to fellow partygoers' imaginations, the "Rumors" artist also attended the party barefoot.

Get a better look at Lizzo's stunning sheer purple dress below.

[via]