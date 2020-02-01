To kick off Super Bowl weekend, Lizzo performed at SiriusXM and Pandora's Opening Drive Super Concert Series at South Beach Thursday night. During her set however, the “Truth Hurts” singer decided to surprise fans by bringing out former One Direction singer Harry Styles to assist her during her performance of “Juice.”

Kevin Winter/ Getty Images

In a video taken by one of the concertgoers, the star (who is fresh off the heels of winning three Grammys) is seen getting ready to start up the song when she says, "Hold up, I need to bring someone out. Ladies and gentlemen, Harry Styles!" And the crowd went wild. Harry, who was rocking a 70's look, even knew the choreography and danced along with the "Truth Hurts" singer.

It’s no secret that Harry has been a huge fan of Lizzo’s. So much so, Harry even covered this very track back in December during a BBC Radio appearance, which has racked up nearly 10 million views. "She's one of the most exciting artists working now for sure," he said at the time. "She's exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves."

Check out Thursday night’s surprise performance (below) and sound off in the comments.