If you think about one person who took over this year, you gotta say Megan Thee Stallion. She made herself a household name this year, especially after #HotGirlSummer took off. Truly, everyone was a Hottie this summer and we can thank Megan for that. Fans have been eagerly awaiting for her to release her debut album which she's previously stated is on the way, although a release date hasn't been announced yet.

Tonight, the Hot Girl herself is gracing NPR's Tiny Desk for the opening night of their inaugural Tiny Desk Festival. This is huge as the festival marks the first time that NPR's Tiny Desk has ever opened it up for the public to view. From October 28th to 31st, they'll be hosting four different shows with surprise guests each night. To kick things off, Megan Thee Stallion will be gracing the stage which you could watch below. Although her performance, or any other performers, was unannounced, tickets for NPR's Tiny Desk festival reportedly sold out within five minutes. If you didn't get a chance to get tickets, each performance will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Perhaps we can expect a few guest appearances tonight with Megan. She's been dishing out some serious guest verses over the past few months alongside Juicy J, Gucci Mane, Moneybagg Yo and many more.