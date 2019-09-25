There's been a lot of buzz around the Safdie brothers' (Good Time, Heaven Knows What) next film, Uncut Gems, ever since its star-studded cast was revealed. The lineup includes Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), Lakeith Stanfeild, Idina Menzel, among others. If you peruse the cast on the movie's IMDB page, you might also be shocked to see the name of rapper Ca$h Out.

In the high-intensity trailer released on Monday, Adam Sandler is seen playing a Manhattan jeweler who gets caught up in some risky business deals. Sandler takes on a role unlike anything he's done before, appearing as the scummy and irate Howard Ratner. The frantic preview is soundtracked by an alternate version of Travis Scott and The Weeknd's collaboration, "Pray 4 Love", off Travis' 2015 album, Rodeo.

Daniel Lopatin (known for his experimental electronic music recorded under the name, Oneohtrix Point Never) wrote the score for Uncut Gems, which will be released in North America on December 13 before the movie's premiere on December 25. "Uncut Gems" was produced by A24, the independent entertainment company that has been putting out excellent films recently, such as Lady Bird, Moonlight, Hereditary and Midsommar.

Watch Uncut Gems' first trailer below. You excited for this?