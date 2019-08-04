The current word around the town surrounds speculations that Elvis Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, has just inked a blockbuster book deal to discuss her personal relationships with two pop culture icons. Not only will she attempt to bring in a new perspective to who her father was and meant to her, but she also will dish about her relationship with her late ex-husband Michael Jackson. According to Fox News, a source close to Presley confirmed that the book is already expected to do very well and has already gotten sold to Gallery Books for around $3 to $4 million dollars. The tell-all book "promises shocking revelations about Michael Jackson and a completely new understanding of Elvis."

To note, Lisa Marie Presley was indeed once married to the legendary pop icon Michael Jackson between the years 1994 and 1996. The couple eloped to then secretly exchange rings in a private ceremony before sharing the news with the public. Though all seemed well, the duo split a short two years afterward. Moreover, Presley discussed the reason behind the split during an interview with Oprah. She stated the following: "There was a very profound point in the marriage when he had to make a decision. Was it the drugs and the sort of vampires, or me? And he pushed me away." Elvis Presley's daughter also strongly supported her stance with regards to the child abuse allegations that targeted Michael Jackson. "I know that he’s not like that," she told Diane Sawyer in a 1995 interview. Either way, we look forward to finding out more in the book.

