Lil Yachty says that his next album will be "non-rap," instead opting for an "alternative" sound. The "One Night" rapper discussed his upcoming project for the first time while picking up new jewelry from the Atlanta store, Icebox.

“My new album is a non-rap album,” he said in a video taken from the store. “It’s alternative, it’s sick.”



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

He added that this is the first time he's discussed the project publically.

“I’ve always wanted to [make an alternative album] but now I’ve met all these amazing musicians and producers. It’s like a psychedelic alternative project. It’s different. It’s all live instrumentation. … I’ve changed my dynamic… I’m creating music a whole lot differently," he continued.

The Atlanta rapper left Icebox with a massive Concrete Boys necklace as well as a Working Man piece.

Yachty has been mostly quiet since the release of his last project, Michigan Boy Boat, which he dropped in April 2021. His last full-length album, Lil Boat 3, arrived back in May 2020.

He announced back in October that he had welcomed his first child, but did not reveal the identity of the mother.

Check out Yachty's announcement below.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by #Icebox Diamonds & Watches (@icebox)





