Lil Yachty has been emphasizing his bars now more than he ever has in the past. The bubblegum trap sound he introduced when he was the self-proclaimed King Of Teens remains a part of his arsenal, though he's entered a new phase in his career where he's stepping it up and maturing.



Fans have been anticipating the release of his project, Michigan Boy Boat. The rapper's appreciation for the Midwest has been well-documented, from his collaborations with artists like Sada Baby and Tee Grizzley to his hit single, "Minnesota." The rapper took to Instagram today where he revealed that the project would finally be arriving this Friday, April 23rd. Michigan Boy Boat is meant to highlight the budding talent coming from Detroit and Michigan as a whole as he did on "Royal Rumble."

The trailer for the project includes a few words from Yachty who explains his appreciation for Detroit and Michigan as a whole. "I found a love for Michigan, you know what I'm sayin'? The city itself is just a vibe that's unmatched. And I established this relationship, I was a fan of all these guys all throughout Michigan, not just Detroit," he said. "Tryna put them on a pedestal. Give 'em the platform they may not have had before. You know, it's nothing but love."

Check out the cover art and trailer for Yachty's upcoming mixtape below.