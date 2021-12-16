DreamDoll Shows Off Abundance Of Jewelry & Speaks On Her Birkin Bag Collection

DreamDoll unpacks one of her multiple Birkin bags and shows off tons of jewelry, 3 phones, and more.

New York rapper DreamDoll has been having a sensational year. With her numerous freestyles and recent singles, she's proving that she's one of the most exciting women in rap with her lyrical ability, quick-witted flows, unlimited swagger. Dream capped off the year with a spot on HNHH's Breakout Artists of 2021 list, and we're expecting her to step it up again next year.

The 29-year-old is known for her stylish looks and glammed-up appearance and when she stopped by for the latest episode of our video content series In My Bag, her episode went as expected. She showed off tons of jewelry, make-up, cash, and more jewelry, pulling it all out of her Birkin bag.

If you know Dream, you likely already know she's got a bunch of Birkin bags, and she's bought them all herself. In total, she's got eight of them. For this episode, she came through with her black one, immediately pulling out and showcasing a jewelry box, where she keeps some of her more valuable chains, as well as the ones that are a little more delicate. She also showed us her three different phones, explaining that one is for everyday stuff, the other is for business, and the other only has one person's number in it.

During the episode, she continued to find more jewelry in her bag, also going through her go-to hygiene products, and more.

Check out the new episode of In My Bag above and let us know who you want to see on the next episode.