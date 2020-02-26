Lil Yachty has been steadily releasing new music for years now, and while it hasn't always been smooth sailing since Lil Boat, the Quality Control rapper was recently covered in a Rolling Stone Australia editorial. Unfortunately for Yachty, the author had no intention of donning the kid gloves, titling his thinkpiece "Lil Yachty's Music Is Interesting Again." It didn't take long for Yachty to catch wind of the story, and take to Twitter to share a quick thought.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While the relationship between artist and media can be contentious at times, it's generally harmonious -- at least, more often than not. Yet behind-the-scenes dynamics can occasionally play a role in influencing content, and sometimes a take can come off as particularly incendiary, even if bruising egos was never the intention. In this case, the title alone was enough to draw a reaction from Lil Boat, who simultaneously appeared to take it in stride while still making it clear he's down for the smoke.

"Lmfao nah bra y’all tryin me now," writes Yachty, sharing the article via his Twitter. Naturally, many of his fans came to his defense in the replies, proving that the Boat support system is closer to a calming sea than a churlish wave-laden one. As now, Rolling Stone Australia has yet to address the rapper's callout, though it's unclear if Yachty is genuinely bothered by this one or simply defending his honor. As to the piece that sparked this exchange to begin with, it seems wiser to read it here and draw your own conclusions.