Lil Yachty & Swae Lee Bring Infectious Energy On "Never Did Coke"

Alexander Cole
April 25, 2021 09:53
Never Did Coke
Lil Yachty Feat. Swae Lee

Lil Yachty and Swae Lee make a great team on "Never Did Coke."


Lil Yachty has completely embraced the Michigan sound over the course of his career and much of it started when Yachty linked up with Tee Grizzley for "From The D To The A" which came out back in 2017. Since that time, Yachty has continuously put fans on to Detroit artists, and on Friday, he dropped a passion project with Michigan Boy BoatThere are plenty of great songs to be heard here, including "Never Did Coke" which is an effort that features the likes of Swae Lee.

On this track, we get some lowkey production all while Yachty gives us a menacing flow that features all of the subtleties one could find when listening to that Detroit sound. Swae Lee does his own thing on the song although he manages to offer up similar energy that works in tandem with Yachty's. Overall, it's another great effort and you can check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics:

My allergies fuckin' up but my bitches ain't
I just bought a crib, next to mine, bought a shark tank
I turned the clear colored pop to dark pink (Wock')
I might turn the top of my crib to a skatin' rink (Ooh)

Lil Yachty
