Lil Yachty Drops Off Stacked "Michigan Boy Boat" Ft. Swae Lee, Tee Grizzley, Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo, & More

It seems that The Great Lakes State has touched Lil Yachty enough for the rapper to highlight some rising rappers out of Michigan. Yachty hails from Georgia and never ceases to represent his home state, but on his Michigan Boy Boat mixtape, Yachty makes room to showcase over two dozen artists, several hailing from areas including Flint and Detroit. Of course, not everyone on the mixtape hails from Michigan as there are appearances from artists like Inglewood-born, Mississippi-raised rapper Swae Lee.

Michigan Boy Boat comes stacked with features including looks from Tee Grizzley, Veeze, Baby Smoove, Louie Ray, Swae Lee, RMC Mike, Icewear Vezzo, Rio Da Yung OG, Babyface Ray, Sada Baby, Baby Tron, Krispy Life Kidd, Slap Savage, and YN Jay. Stream Michigan Boy Boat and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Final Form

2. Dynamic Duo ft. Tee Grizzley

3. Concrete Goonies

4. Don't Even Both ft. Veeze & Baby Smoove

5. G.I. Joe ft. Louie Ray

6. Never Did Coke ft. Swae Lee

7. Ghetto Boy Sh*t ft. RMC Mike

8. Plastic ft. Icewear Vezzo & Rio Da Yung OG

9. Fight Night Round 3 ft. Babyface Ray & Veeze

10. SB 2021 ft. Sada Baby

11. Stunt Double ft. Rio Da Yung OG

12. SB5 ft. Sada Baby

13. Hybrid ft. Baby Tron

14. This That One ft. Krispy Life Kidd, Veeze, Slap Savage, YN Jay, Louie Ray