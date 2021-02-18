Kodak Black has only recently been released from prison, following a Presidential pardon from Donald Trump -- a gesture that did not go unappreciated by the young Floridian. And while he has yet to fully mount his comeback, Kodak has been steadily easing back into the rap game, having previously linked up with Quality Control's own Lil Yachty for an upcoming collaboration.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

After connecting and flexing their ice for a photo opp, it would appear that the pair proceeded to hit the studio, as a new single from Yachty and Kodak is officially set to arrive at midnight. Yachty confirmed as much on his own Instagram page -- "Tomorrow at midnight @kodakblack" -- along with a few more pictures of the pair in action. The untitled track will mark their first official collaboration on wax, though it should be noted that they did hold it down in tandem for the 2016 XXL Freshman Cypher.

It should be interesting to see what kind of track Yachty and Kodak have opted to deliver -- whether it will be a banger, or something a little more introspective. And with both parties likely to be dropping new albums this year, perhaps this imminent single will be the first step of a full-blown rollout for one or the other. Possibly even both. Check back at the stroke of midnight to hear the duo in action.