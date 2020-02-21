mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Xan Takes A Different Approach On "Wide Awake"

Alex Zidel
February 21, 2020 16:30
Lil Xan returns with a new single, chasing a new sound on the MorgothBeatz and Yaygo-produced "Wide Awake."


California rapper Lil Xan remains one of the least-liked members of the hip-hop community nationwide. The 23-year-old has been hated on from all sides, earning a ton of backlash for his comments about Tupac Shakur several years ago. He's been trying to bounce back into the public's good graces but, unfortunately, it's looking like that's less likely to happen as time goes by. His reputation isn't getting him down though. The leader of Xanarchy has everything he's ever wanted. Money, fame, girls, and more. His most recent single, released earlier today, is representative of a new sound that Diego is chasing, dropping off "Wide Awake" via Xanarchy Music.

Produced by Yaygo and MorgothBeatz, Lil Xan supplemented the new single with a highly-stylized music video, produced by Polygon. Watch it below and let us know what you think of this one.

Quotable Lyrics:

Can't beat me, ten-for-ten, I'm undefeated 
Nikes on my feet, shout out Mac Miller, yeah
I see that life that they be hidin' from me, yeah
Takin' a hike just to see the stars at night, yeah
Is that my dead homie? I got dead homies
But it's okay, they my angels, they protect me from the pain

Lil Xan wide awake new music new song
