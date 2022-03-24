California-based hip-hop artist Lil Xan has revealed that he is presently hospitalized on a 5150 psychiatric hold after his mental health started declining because of the "false narratives" that people are trying to spread about him on the internet. According to the rapper's latest posts on social media, after he exposed his former music manager for providing him with drugs at the height of his addiction, Lil Xan says that content creators on YouTube are spreading lies about him more frequently than ever before.

As you surely know, Lil Xan has not been the most accepted figure in hip-hop circles over the years. After his comments about Tupac, his career seemed doomed as rap-lovers wrote him off entirely and began to insult him incessantly online. On Wednesday (March 23), the 25-year-old artist revealed to his fans that he's presently on a 5150 hold in the hospital as he could be a danger to himself.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

"Crazy ever since I spoke out against the industry so many false narrative videos about me start surfacing on the internet like wildfire, if you think I'm broke I ask you to dig deeper and do your own research then belive a stupid YouTube video. Im living very very comfortably and ask the people speaking lies about me to please stop as its affecting my mental health."

He shared a photo of his tattooed arm as he laid in a hospital bed, continuing, "Didnt want to even let people know how bad it was affecting my mental health but I feel I should, been in the hospital on a 51/50, please stop speaking about me if you don't know me Im a human being just like you."

There is no reason for people to hate Lil Xan as much as they do. He's an entertainer at the end of the day, and it's heartbreaking to see him struggling this badly with his mental health. Keep him in your thoughts and send him some love today in the comments.



Screenshots via @xanxiety on Instagram