Unfortunately for Lil Xan, the comments he made about Tupac during an interview last year will likely follow him around for the remainder of his music career. Tupac is a legend and, especially in hip-hop, it's important to respect the people who paved the way for you. When he rated Pac's clout as a two out of ten and called his music "boring," many who would have otherwise given him a chance completely shunned him. Some members of the community even "banned" him from the game. For some reason, after working to redeem himself, he proceeded to dig himself into an even deeper hole, saying "what I said is what I said," in a follow-up interview about the matter.

Now, one year later, TMZ reports that Xan was involved in a scuffle shortly before 10 PM on Friday in a 7/11 parking lot near downtown L.A. The person shooting the video says he asked Xan why he "talked s**t" about Tupac last year in an interview. The heat got turned way up after the guy called Xan a bitch, with Xan flying off the handle and shouting back at the guy, and even dropping the n-word. "What the f**k you want, bruh?? Get the f**k out, n***a!!!" At that point, Xan started flashing what looked like a semi-automatic handgun, as he walked to his Mercedes-Benz SUV with his GF, Annie Smith, with Annie yelling "you started it, you dumb f**k," back at the man. As Xan got into the ride, he brandished the weapon one more time.

Xan and Annie drove off without any further disruption, but the guy went on to file a report with LAPD. Reports say detectives are now investigating, and they have seen this video. On his part, Lil Xan is claiming he only pulled out the gun to protect himself from an attack, taking to Instagram to post a story of the incident saying, "fuck all you old head ass bitches still talking about that 2pac shit live your own life and stop picking on a kid."