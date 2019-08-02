Lil West & Calboy Have One Thing In Mind On "Want Love"

There are a few young stars-in-the-making that we're extremely excited about. While the XXL Freshman List usually encapsulates all of the strongest growing forces in the game, there are some artists who are bubbling just under the radar that have an opportunity to truly blow up in the next year. Two of those names are Lil West and Calboy. Both have been buzzing for a minute and as of late, they've been hitting their stride. As West gears up to release his next project Vex Pt. 2, he's been sharing singles every now and then. We got "Bad" recently and now, "Want Love" is officially out for public consumption.

The track is another melodic cut from Lil West, featuring Chicago's rising star Calboy on his own verse. Expect this one to be stuck in your head for the rest of the day. Lil West has a way of fascinating his audience, getting them to repeat the track after the first listen-through to truly get his vibe. As always, production is on point and considering West's close relationship with both members of Take A Daytrip, you can expect his sound to continually evolve with stunning musical contributions.

Let us know what you think of this track and if you're looking forward to more new music from Lil West and Calboy.

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby say she like rappers, it don’t matter, ‘cause I want you

I can tell what she after, I gotta catch her, before she go

Can you hold me down, ‘cause I might let you come around

Baby I’m the talk of the town, I should be the one you want now

Baby I’m back on the road so you don’t gotta see me at all

I know you got my back and I want you to know I got yours

You cried yourself to bed and I know you hated me for it

I wish I could take that back, well all we can do is move forward