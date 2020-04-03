mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil West & Brevin Kim Reunite On "Luck"

Erika Marie
April 03, 2020 00:56
11 Views
00
0
Instagram / Lil WestInstagram / Lil West
Instagram / Lil West

Luck
Lil West & Brevin Kim

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lil West continues to release new music and links up once again with his regular collaborators, Brevin Kim.


With as many collaborations as Lil West and Brevin Kim have together, they're well on their way to having enough tracks for a joint album. The Delaware rapper and Boston duo have steadily released multiple collaborative singles over the last few months. Back in December, Brevin Kim added Lil West to the remix of their song "the wedding!" Then, weeks ago, Lil West featured them on his track, "Bleach." The artists return once again, this time to round out their trio of singles with "Luck."

The short-running track falls under two minutes, but it's a good vibe for these quarantine days. Last year, we received two projects from Lil West, Vex Part 1 Vex Part 2, both of which were well-received from the newcomer. The young artist is known for experimenting with various genres, so it'll be interesting to see what he comes up with on his next album. In the meantime, stream "Luck" by Lil West and Brevin Kim and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Just me and my bro, can't do no wrong
Pull out all this cash to feed my hoes
Boy want all this action, G.I. Joe
You worryin' about your past but me I don't

Lil West Brevin Kim
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil West & Brevin Kim Reunite On "Luck"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject