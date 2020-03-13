mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil West Calls On Brevin Kim For Alternative Hip Hop Single "Bleach"

Erika Marie
March 13, 2020 00:56
59 Views
00
0
Republic RecordsRepublic Records
Republic Records

Bleach
Lil West Feat. Brevin Kim

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lil West links up with Boston borthers Brevin Kim once again, this time having them assist on his latest single "Bleach."


Back with another collaboration are Lil West and Brevin Kim. In December 2019, Lil West jumped on the remix to Brevin Kim's "The Wedding," and this time around the Boston brothers assist the Delaware artist on his single "Bleach." Last year, West dropped his two-part EP series Vex Part 1 and Vex Part 2, earning the young artist nearly 20 million streams. He's known for blurring the lines between genres with his music, and as he continues to evolve as an artist, it becomes even more difficult to put him into a box.

A press release describes "Bleach" as an "airy production with woozy melodies and an echoing chorus, blending alternative, hip-hop, and indie like only [West] can. Boston duo Brevin Kim makes a catchy cameo, adding a fascinating counterpoint." We're certain to hear more from Lil West as time moves on, so take a listen to "Bleach" featuring Brevin Kim and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Try to make everything straight before you say "I did it"
Try to make everything straight before I f*ckin' bend it
I got problems, fallin' out of love
I know we got ties but this sh*t is in a knot
Pour my problems out 'cause this sh*t is bottled up
I know that it's obvious but I would die for this

Lil West Brevin Kim
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil West Calls On Brevin Kim For Alternative Hip Hop Single "Bleach"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject