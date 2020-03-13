Lil West Calls On Brevin Kim For Alternative Hip Hop Single "Bleach"

Back with another collaboration are Lil West and Brevin Kim. In December 2019, Lil West jumped on the remix to Brevin Kim's "The Wedding," and this time around the Boston brothers assist the Delaware artist on his single "Bleach." Last year, West dropped his two-part EP series Vex Part 1 and Vex Part 2, earning the young artist nearly 20 million streams. He's known for blurring the lines between genres with his music, and as he continues to evolve as an artist, it becomes even more difficult to put him into a box.

A press release describes "Bleach" as an "airy production with woozy melodies and an echoing chorus, blending alternative, hip-hop, and indie like only [West] can. Boston duo Brevin Kim makes a catchy cameo, adding a fascinating counterpoint." We're certain to hear more from Lil West as time moves on, so take a listen to "Bleach" featuring Brevin Kim and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Try to make everything straight before you say "I did it"

Try to make everything straight before I f*ckin' bend it

I got problems, fallin' out of love

I know we got ties but this sh*t is in a knot

Pour my problems out 'cause this sh*t is bottled up

I know that it's obvious but I would die for this