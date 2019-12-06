Brevin Kim Calls On Lil West For "The Wedding" Remix

Boston brothers Brevin Kim shared their single "the wedding!" just a few months ago, a track that was included on their four-track EP cliff. The duo has been making waves in various music scenes as they teeter on the lines of alternative, rock, and rap music, often fusing the genres together to create a sound reminiscent of the angsty emo era of the early 2000s.

The pair linked up with Lil West for the song's remix as the young Delaware artist belts out his guttural verse to "the wedding!" It's difficult to pin down what one would classify "the wedding (remix)" as, but don't call the song "pop" by any means. "I don't like that word and I don't really know what pop is defined as," Brevin Kim's Cal told Complex. "I've always thought of that as a corny word and I've never considered us pop. But today, it's not what it used to be. It's not only 'Baby' by Justin Bieber, it's pop culture. Pop just means what's popping, it's not a genre—and if it still is, I don't want to be considered pop. I don't like the radio, I don't ever listen to the radio, but I think there are ways to consider things part of that pop world that aren't traditionally pop music."

Quotable Lyrics

I've been running 'round inside my bedroom

Thoughts inside my head give me no legroom

Brought me back to life the night I met you

Mute me, shoot me down, oh, please, I beg you

Sky was picture perfect, I regret you

Hanging out the roof, I felt so special