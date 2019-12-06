Brevin Kim
- NewsBrevin Kim Drops 2-Track Pack Called "I Need Water / He Doesn't Love Her"Brevin Kim is proving their sound to be a genre-bending mix of hip-hop, grunge, and abrasive industrial sounds.By Alexander Cole
- NewsLil West & Brevin Kim Release New Anti-Pop Project "Metallic Body Language"Lil West & Brevin Kim team up to release an exciting new four-pack.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil West & Brevin Kim Reunite On "Luck"Lil West continues to release new music and links up once again with his regular collaborators, Brevin Kim.By Erika Marie
- NewsBrevin Kim Calls On Lil West For "The Wedding" RemixThe original track was featured on BK's EP "cliff."By Erika Marie