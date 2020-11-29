Lil Wayne Tributes Pop Smoke On Dior-Inspired "Comme Des Garcons"

Pop Smoke's passing came as a shock to many although, during his time in the music industry, he was able to make a huge impact as artists throughout the world were inspired by his movement. Lil Wayne was one of the people who took notice of Pop and in his most recent project No Ceilings 3, the legendary rapper came through with a tribute to the late artist.

The track is called "Comme Des Garcons" and features Wayne rapping over the beat to "Dior." Wayne sounds incredible over the Brooklyn drill beat as he spits a ton of braggadocios bars in a track that truly feels like a freestyle. If you're a Pop Smoke fan, you can't help but commend such a valiant effort that pays homage to a young star who was gone too soon.

Quotable Lyrics:

Can't walk in my shoes, can't roll in my wheels

Can't order my food, you throw up that meal

Can't do what I do, you can't do me

Yeah, I would not try to do you, I'm too me

Look at my sons' faces, I see the new me