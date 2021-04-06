With over 25 years of music under his belt, it's understandable that Lil Wayne wouldn't remember every lyric he's ever written. The Grammy-winning rapper is hailed as one of the greatest emcees of all time and his bars have been celebrated worldwide, but when he was recently confronted with a few lines from the remix of his chart-topping "Lollipop" single, Weezy seemed astounded that he came up with the rhyme-scheme.

Fox Sports's Darnell Smith sat down with Wayne and was able to receive some wisdom from the rapper, but a funny moment during their exchange has gone viral. In the clip, Smith mentions Weezy rapping, "Safe sex is great sex / Better wear a latex / 'Cause you don't want that late text / That 'I think I'm late' text." Wayne stared in amazement and replied, "I said that?!"

"I didn't know why I said it or why I said it, but I said it," Weezy added. It's good to see that Lil Wayne is just as impressed with his own lyrics even though he isn't quite sure what song they belong to. Check out two clips from Wayne's chat with Smith below and let us know what Weezy bars are your favorites.