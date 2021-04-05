Lil Wayne and Young Thug haven't always had the best relationship. Over the years, they've had a rocky bond after Young Thug was accused of allegedly "orchestrating" the 2015 shooting of Lil Wayne's tour bus. That same year, Thug released his mixtape Barter 6, which is titled after Wayne's classic Carter mixtape series.

Despite their rumored feud, Lil Wayne and Young Thug have joined forces in the studio on numerous occasions to create some bangers. They teamed up for 2014's "Take Kare" before collaborating again on the No Ceilings 3 remix to "Out West". They seemingly have another one on the way too, getting together once again over the weekend in the studio.

A video of Thugger and Tunechi in the studio together has impacted a few rap blog pages on social media, showing them vibing to their new song together. The audio has been muted so there's no way the public will hear this record before it officially drops, but it's definitely piqued our curiosity.

Recently, Thug claimed during a podcast appearance that Wayne ignored him the first time they met. He's also said that he doesn't think the legendary rapper likes him on a few different occasions.



After everything that has allegedly gone down between them, people are truly surprised to see Young Thug and Lil Wayne on good terms. Hopefully, we get more collaborations from these two in the future.