Lil Wayne Jumps On Love Mansuy's "Count On You" Remix

Lil Wayne isn't exactly up-to-date on what (and who) is popping these days, but you better believe he keeps his eyes open for the hottest undiscovered talent. Love Mansuy isn't exactly unknown. The Montreal-born Los Angeles-based alternative R&B artist released his stellar project Of Age last year and he has just enlisted one of the greatest of all time to help out on the remix to one of the stand-outs.

Opening up the new version of "Count Of You," Lil Wayne offers a different outlook on love on the record. Love Mansuy was eager to get Tunechi on the record, referring to him as the Kobe Bryant of rap.

"Being a student of music and the game, Wayne is hip-hop’s Kobe Bryant to me. I was just a kid when I started observing Wayne," says Love. "His dedication to his craft, his individuality and pure genuineness as a person has always appealed to me. Not only did he revolutionize music with his mixtapes and albums but he cultivated his own sound that in turn cultivated a generation."

The new version is currently only available on Amazon Music, but it will possibly be uploaded to all other streaming services soon. For now, have a listen below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You gon' make me keep it like a hundo

Your love though, makes the wind shine and the sun blow

What, no, I mean the wind blow and the sun shine

And even with these half-shut eyes, I can still see the upside