Lil Wayne Joins XXXTentacion On "School Shooters"

XXXTentacion's final posthumous album has arrived. Bad Vibes Forever takes listeners through a plethora of emotions, but the angsty "School Shooters" featuring Lil Wayne is a personal favorite. An anxious sounding synth opens the song, giving the track an eerie feeling before even one word is said. X kicks of the song with a brief verse before Wayne comes through and murders things.

In an interview with Billboard, X's manager Solomon Sobande spoke about the Wayne feature, stating, “A lot of records, like ‘School Shooter’ featuring Lil Wayne or ‘Hearteater,’ Jahseh saved for this point in his career when he was more established, so they would be better received. A lot of things he had worked on, almost complete ideas, weren’t finished maybe [they] only had one verse and a hook or only a beat. To fill out those songs, a who’s who of the music industry came out to help us.”

Quotable Lyrics

Triple X, I just popped a triple X, uh

A school shooter, I just need attention, yeah, uh

Tell the principal, I ain't got no principles

I don't need no school, I got internet, yeah

Kids at school calling me different, yeah

So I'm tryna work on my differences, yeah

Cool kids at school smoke bigarettes

Teens with nicotine or with liquor breath

Or the semi-TEC at school, what's the bigger threat?