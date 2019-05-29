Your favorite rapper's favorite rapper is probably Lil Wayne (with the exception of Pusha T). He's been in the game for 20+ years and blessed us with classics from his days with the Hot Boys to his mixtape run. Even though many have questioned the quality of his bars for the majority of this decade, his contributions to hip hop alone have cemented him as one of the greats. We've heard him receive praise for everyone from Kanye West, Jay-Z to Talib Kweli and Tech N9ne. Now, he a superfan of Weezy has made a half-hour compilation of the rapper receiving praises from his peers and his descendants.



Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

YouTuber Rameez Jawed shared the compilation he created on Reddit after pointing out how everyone has given Weezy props before. The clip kicks off with Tyler, The Creator explaining why he loves Wayne so much before gushing over Wayne's second verse on "Believe Me." Tyler specifically goes nuts over, "N***a I'll fire this nina like it's her first day/ On the job and the bitch overslept."

It later shows a clip from Mac Miller about receiving a verse from Lil Wayne. Additionally, Drake, Big Sean, Chance The Rapper, Talib Kweli, Logic, Grandmaster Flash, and more are included in the supercut.

Non-rap artists that appear in the supercut are Obama and Dennis Quaid.

Peep the clip below.