Lil Wayne Announces Las Vegas Drai's Residency Beginning This Saturday

Lil Wayne returning to Drai’s Nightclub inside The Cromwell this weekend as part of his new residency - dates revealed.

Lil Wayne is returning to Drai’s Nightclub inside The Cromwell this Saturday, March 14 as part of his new residency at the Las Vegas hot spot. Weezy, who just recently dropped his latest album "Funeral," last performed at Drai's in 2018 following Tha Carter V but he is finally returning for select dates from now until June, as well as Halloween night.

Says Wayne:

"The crowd at Drai's has always showed me a lot of love, so it's only right I come back there with a new residency. There's such a crazy energy whenever I perform there, and the fans already know I'm returning with an incredible show they won't want to miss."

Dustin Drai, the vice president of entertainment and marketing, adds, “We’re thrilled to have him back. Wayne is all about the music, you can see it in everything he does. We can’t wait to see what he creates on our stage.”

As mentioned, Wayne will kick off his new residency this Saturday, March 14th, followed by performances at Drai's on Thursday, April 23rd, Saturday, May 23rd, Saturday, June 13th and Saturday, October 31st. Click here for tickets and more information.