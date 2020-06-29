Young Money Radio has become a must-listen for all fans of Lil Wayne and the empire he has built. The rapper is widely known as one of the best ever and people are always begging for new music to come. On the most recent episode of his radio show, Wayne spoke to his go-to producer Mannie Fresh, revealing that his fans are always asking him when they will collaborate for an official album. Apparently, we won't have to wait too long.

One of the high points from last week's show came during Wayne's call with Mannie Fresh, who told the artist that he's already got more than a handful of tracks put together for their upcoming joint project.



Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

"That's something the whole world has been asking for forever," agreed Fresh with Weezy. Tunechi invited the producer over to his spot to come make some magic and Fresh told Wayne that he's also welcome at his compound, affirming that he's got enough room to skate around.

As for a potential release date, it looks like 2021 is the soonest we'll be receiving this.

"Before it's over with, 2021, after this whole coronavirus bullshit, we will drop the album and it's just gonna be solely me and him," says Mannie Fresh about Lil Wayne.

Now that this is out of the way, it's time to start imagining what kind of heat they have in store for us this time.