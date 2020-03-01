Lil Uzi Vert Surprises Us With A New Single, "That Way"

Nothing about Lil Uzi Vert is predictable. He does things on his own terms and his moves rarely fit the molds of the music industry. While Uzi's new single "That Way" may come as a surprise, it's not that surprising that he would decide to drop on a Sunday morning, rather than midnight on Friday. The Philly rapper has been teasing that his long-awaited sophomore album, Eternal Atake, is not far away, but there was no word on when we could expect its next single.

"That Way" opens up with the repetition of the line "I want it that way". While you may be convinced at first that Uzi made a Backstreet Boys cover, the song takes off in another direction once he starts rapping. The cover art features the classic cartoon of Uzi, but this time, he rocks the fiery orange hairdo that Uzi switched to recently.

A few days ago, Uzi hinted that Eternal Atake could be arriving in just two weeks time. Everyone pray that this is true.

Quotable Lyrics

I will do anything to make sure I'm not in last place

If I wake up don't make no money that's a sad day

2500 for the shirt that's what the tag say