Did Lil Uzi Vert really announce that Eternal Atake would drop in just a couple of weeks? That's what social media thinks. On Thursday (February 27), Uzi was asked by a fan about the release timeline of his highly-anticipated project Eternal Atake. The fan wanted to know which would come first, EA or Rihanna's album, and Uzi replied, "We on the same team if I drop she drop IF SHE DROP I DROP."



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Fans of both artists have been regularly harassing them for their forthcoming records, but we have a feeling both will be delivered in 2020. Hours after his comment, Uzi was on Instagram Live showing off a luxury ride. As the speedometer climbed to a 100 mph, it sounds as if Lil Uzi Vert can be heard saying, "Eternal Atake! Two Weeks!" At least, that what fans believe they're hearing.

The clip of the Live quickly circulated throughout the internet and fans are certain that the record will arrive mid-March. A frustrated fan recently decided to let Uzi know how he feels about Eternal Atake's delay by leaving a handwritten not on the rapper's Bugatti. "DROP THE F*CKING ALBUM UZI," the note read. Maybe he's finally listening. Check out the clip below and let us know what you think Uzi says in the video.