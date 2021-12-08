Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert has gained ten pounds of muscle after tweaking his workout routine, and he's pushing himself to gain another ten. In order to help his fans reach their fitness goals, Uzi shared his routine with Men's Health, showing how he gets down in the gym.

In the last year, we've seen Uzi pack some weight onto his slight frame, developing his body and training hard. Through the changes he's made to his diet and workouts, he gained ten pounds of muscle in 2021 and he wants to spend next year getting even more buff.

"Four to five months ago I was 134 [pounds], but now I'm 142," said Uzi.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images -- Lil Uzi Vert in 2017



Joseph Okpako/Getty Images -- Lil Uzi Vert in 2021

The rapper explained how he combines high-intensity boxing drills with more traditional strength training exercises, which helps him with his stage presence. "Working out definitely helps me with my performance," he said. "When I come to the gym, you see how heavy I'm breathing, I'm getting all my anxiety out."

During his video with Men's Health, Uzi offered up some tips, telling his fans to start their workouts with heavy exercises like the bench press, and encouraging folks not to be scared of the gym. "If you don't go to the gym, you should start," he said. "You won't feel weird, because everyone started off at the gym someway, somehow."

Check out Lil Uzi's workout routine below.





