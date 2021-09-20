Lil Uzi Vert might want to consider removing the "lil" from his stage name because, after his recent sightings, he's not looking so little anymore.

The Philadelphia-bred rapper has been enjoying himself for the last few weeks, appearing alongside Erykah Badu at the Met Gala and popping up over the weekend in the streets of London. As he continues to hype up his upcoming body of work The Pink Tape, Lil Uzi appears to be prioritizing his health and fitness.

In a recent video posted to social media, one of the rapper's friends caught him deadlifting over 262 pounds. Considering the fact that he only weighs about 150 pounds (according to Google), that's a pretty impressive feat. His physique has changed a lot over the years too, as he showed off what looks like an eight-pack in the video. Seriously, he's looking ridiculously ripped.



Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

"Bodybuilder UZI," commented one user on a recent post of his. "N***a look like a WWE action figure," added another, and he's not wrong. "Built like a DBZ character," said a third fan, referencing Uzi's love for anime.

People are really impressed with Lil Uzi's glow-up, and they're leaving their shocked reactions all over his comments section.



Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In other news, the rapper has been in the news after his girlfriend, JT, sparked pregnancy rumors by sharing a photo of herself seemingly wearing a morning sickness band. Could a Lil Lil Uzi be on the way?