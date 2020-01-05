Anything is possible in the world of Lil Uzi Vert. With only one official album under his belt, he is undoubtedly one of the most mysterious rappers in the game right now without really trying. Over the last year and some change, fans have eagerly awaited the arrival of Eternal Atake, an album that may or not may see the light of day at any point in the future.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Uzi's teased the album, while fans begged, but it's more complicated than that. Issues with his label, leaks, and everything in between have put the album's release in jeopardy. It's Uzi who's continuously teased the project as fans grew in frustration and his label has publicly claimed that he can drop it at his own will.

Things seem a bit more promising in 2020. The rapper released what appears to be the first single off of the project, "Futsal Shuffle 2020" towards the end of 2019 which prompted the viral challenge. He's already teased a second single off of the project without mention of when we could receive but it seems like it could be arriving sometime soon. The rapper took to social media earlier today, sharing four separate photos of four different women dressed in similar purple dresses against a backdrop of a purple sky. It looks a bit cult-ish and, truthfully, a bit frightening if you stare at it for too long.

But what's even more frightening is the alleged significance of the purple robes. One fan tweeted at Uzi, who later retweeted the tweet, revealing that the purple garment is in reference to the same purple coats that covered the bodies at the Heaven's Gate Mass Suicide, although Uzi confirmed they are not the same coats. Still spooky.