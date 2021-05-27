Pharrell has been a huge influencer in the sneaker space over the last few years and he has brought out some pretty amazing shoes for Adidas. The Adidas NMD Human Race is the one shoe that always comes to people's minds although it's clear that he wants to expand his brand and come through with something new. In fact, over the last few days, Pharrell has been teasing some new shoes on his Instagram, and even Lil Uzi Vert has joined in on the fun.

The shoe in question is the Adidas Humanrace Sichona which has a fairly standard silhouette although it comes with some Primeknit and an enclosed Boost midsole. In the images posted to Instagram, Pharrell has been showing off a friends & family green colorway although when the shoe drops later this year, we will get to see some other offerings of the shoe. Regardless, based on the teasers, this is gearing up to be a great summer shoe that can be worn with almost anything.

Release information has yet to be doled out, so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments below.