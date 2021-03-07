Pharrell Williams is one of the most celebrated producers when it comes to the world of hip-hop and pop. His musical contributions will forever be held in high-regard and outside of the industry, he continues to make waves. For instance, Pharrell has been heavily involved with fashion, especially as it pertains to Adidas. His most famous contribution to footwear is the Adidas NMD Hu and soon, the shoe will be getting a brand new colorway.

According to @adisight on Twitter, the Adidas NMD Hu will be dropping in an all-black reflective model with the words "Breathe" and "Thoughts" written across the top. What makes this new release so special is that the stock will be limited to just 100 pairs per region.

The two regions that will be getting the shoes are the United States and Europe. Fans will be able to scoop them up as of Wednesday, March 10th and it will all go down on the Adidas Confirmed App which is basically SNKRS but slightly less frustrating. Of course, with very low stock counts, you should expect to take an L.

Let us know what you think of this new colorway, in the comments below. Also, keep it locked to HNHH for more news coming from the sneaker world.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images