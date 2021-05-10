Pharrell Williams has made some massive contributions to the sneaker world over the last decade although none of them have been as huge as the Adidas NMD Human Race. This is a shoe that has made a lot of sneakerheads happy over the years and while the NMD might not be as popular as it used to be, there is no denying that the Human Race version is still incredibly popular on the market.

One of the colorways that have been teased as of late is the "Aqua" model which can be found below. It has the signature writing up the middle, all while the primeknit, Boost, and even the laces are covered in a bright shade of blue. This style is truly perfect for the warmer months and we will certainly see a lot of people wearing these out on the street during a sunny day.

If you are trying to get yourself a pair of these, you will be able to do so as of Friday, May 14th through the Confirmed App. Pairs will cost $220 USD and if you need something to add to your summer collection, these are definitely a great option.

Image via Adidas

