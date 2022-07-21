Lil Uzi Vert Drops "Hittin My Shoulder" Single

We've only hit the middle of the week and we've already received two new Lil Uzi Vert songs. Usually, new music releases are reserved for Fridays, but Uzi is disrupting the system by giving fans more tunes reportedly pulled from his forthcoming EP, Red & White. For months, Uzi has been teasing his next album, The Pink Tape or P!nk, but it seems that the LP have been delayed for the time being as Uzi recently announced his EP's arrival.

Yesterday (July 19), Uzi surprised fans with his new single "Flex Up," a track that arrived on the heels of "I Know." Today, he's back with "Hittin My Shoulder," a single that hosts a Dun Deal-production. It's rumored that with the immediate releases, Red & White may arrive this week. We'll keep you updated on that as it progresses, but in the meantime, stream "Hittin My Shoulder" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

F*ck that b*tch from the night to the morning

And she got work, in her hair she got rollers

Money longer, my diamonds got colder