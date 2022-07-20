Lil Uzi Vert Returns With "Flex Up" Single

He's been showing off just how much he supports girlfriend JT of the City Girls in recent weeks, but Lil Uzi Vert has been working on rolling out his upcoming EP, as well. Uzi previously teased that his The Pink Tapewould arrive and we even wrote a feature on what to expect earlier this year, however, last week, the rapper shared that instead, his Red & White EP was on the way. Some believe it's the same record due to the colors he chose to use, but Uzi clarified on Instagram that the EP will arrive "before the P!NK."

Meanwhile, the rapper surprised fans just yesterday with his "I Know" single, and it seems he wasn't quite finished blessing his supporters because he returned today (July 19) with another track, "Flex Up." It's rumored to be included on Red & White, and these back-to-back drops may show that the project may arrive sooner than we think.

Stream "Flex Up," produced by Maaly Raw, and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Had to flex up, got my check up

I'm so special (yeah)

Count your blessing, I'm the next one

Ain't no nest one (yeah, yeah)