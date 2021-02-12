Ever since Lil Uzi Vert released his latest studio album Eternal Atake, fans have been debating on whether or not the project is actually any good. It ended up making many year-end lists, so clearly, the Philadelphia rapper impressed critics with the body of work. And his fanbase is quick to combat anyone who dares call the album "mid". But still, it doesn't seem to have impressed the masses in the same way that a regular Uzi project would.

Of course, the self-aware artist knows what people are saying about his music, and he's willing to step up his game to deliver a true classic the next time around. Speaking with Fat Joe on Instagram Live on Thursday night, the "Myron" artist explored multiple themes surrounding his career, including his brand new $24 million diamond on his forehead, but he also spoke about why he personally doesn't think Eternal Atake is a great album, being 100% transparent with his fans.

"I say the music wasn't that great for me, it would have been an amazing project for anyone else, but the music wasn't that great," admits Uzi. "It's great ride music and it could live, you know how sh*t goes, maybe in a little bit of time there'll be a hit off there. Usually, my sh*t is automatic and I had one or two great songs on there out of a whole f*cking deluxe and a whole album and after I sat back-- you know how you're in the studio, Joe, and you listen to music so loud that your ears are bleeding? I actually, this time, I'm taking my time."

He goes on to explain why it took him two years to release EA, and how that felt like a long time for the fans to wait. He says that he released the album because he didn't wanna stretch the wait to three full years, revealing that leaked songs set him back.



SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

"I have no problem putting out a leaked song but sometimes that sh*t is personal, Joe," said Uzi. "Sometimes it's like, the time and everything, and 'come on, Uzi, we need to drop' and I didn't want it to go on to three years. So I dropped this album and the music is tolerable. It's not, 'oh my god, this is sh*t'. The music is definitely there, it's good production. But, honestly, from Lil Uzi Vert we expect a f*cking star, moon, spaceships and the high above. We expect everything from him because I'm already giving off this persona. I have a f*cking pink diamond in the middle of my head, Joe. Everything is supposed to be going f*cking diamond."

This is the realest we've heard Uzi in a while. What do you think about his comments on Eternal Atake?