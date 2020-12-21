Lil Uzi Vert had an exciting year, finally releasing some new music after a lengthy drought. The Philadelphia rapper released three new projects this year, starting off with Eternal Atake, continuing with LUV Vs. The World 2, and ending with his collaborative joint with Future, titled Pluto x Baby Pluto. Over the weekend, the 26-year-old went live on Instagram for two hours, playing a bunch of unreleased music which may be from his upcoming project LUV Is Rage 3.

Over a four-day period, Lil Uzi Vert says he's been making a lot of music, and he didn't just leave that much for us to blindly believe. He played the music on his stream, beginning with the ultra-powered "Swap Dat" and moving onto a bunch of other hyped cuts. Testing out a few filters and backgrounds, Uzi seemingly had a good time interacting with his fans, smoking some weed and moving forward with hit-after-hit. Much of the music alludes to death, asking multiple times if he'll go to Heaven in his lyrics, so this is clearly something that has been weighing the rapper down lately.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

L-U-V has been previewing a bunch of new music recently, so it's possible that a full-length project could be coming soon. He's posted some of his snippets to social media, including Twitter and Instagram, but there have been no concrete announcements yet as to when we can expect LUV Is Rage 3, which is nicknamed Forever Young.

Check out the 2-hour live stream here and let us know if you want more new music from Lil Uzi Vert.

