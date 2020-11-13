Lil Tracy Drops 20-Track "Designer Talk 2" Featuring Lil Keed, Chief Keef, Lucki, & More

Lil Tracy is best known for his work with Lil Peep. They worked extensively together, recording and releasing plenty of songs as a unit. As he continues to recover from the loss of his best friend, Lil Tracy is moving forward by releasing the sequel to his 2018 project Designer Talk, coming through with Designer Talk 2.

The rapper is officially back, dropping a 20-track project where he gloats about all of the designer garments he's got in his closet. Designer Talk 2 is self-aware, not pretending to be anything outside of a flex-heavy tape with features from Lil Keed, Lucki, Chief Keef, Yung Bans, Pi'erre Bourne, and others.

Give this one a listen and let us know if you're rocking with Lil Tracy's latest release.

1. WYA?

2. Backrub

3. BTW

4. Chrome Heart Lens

5. Designer Talk (feat. Lil Keed)

6. Play For Keeps

7. Jousting (feat. marcy ayy)

8. Chicken Soup (feat. Chief Keef)

9. I Think You Know The Rest (feat. Cold Hart)

10. Joseph & Mary (feat. Yung Bans)

11. Yakisoba Noodles

12. M.I.A. (feat. Lil Candy Paint)

13. Raining Racks

14. Messy

15. Coco (feat. Lucki)

16. No Hook (feat. Juviee 2e's)

17. Comme Des Garçons (feat. Pi'erre Bourne)

18. Cali King

19. Strawberry Lemonade (feat. Buku Bandz)

20. Tarantula