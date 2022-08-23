Things took a turn for Lil Tjay earlier this year. The rapper unveiled a handful of singles in preparation for his follow-up to Destined 2 Win throughout 2022. However, a shooting that nearly took his life put his career on pause. Fans and friends have rallied together to show him support in hopes that he'll fully recover. While there have been a few updates in recent times, Tjay hasn't necessarily spoken out recently.



Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Thankfully, it seems like he might be back in the fold in the near future. Fans in the Bronx quickly spotted a new billboard which seemingly indicates that he's made a full-fledged recovery and could be unleashing some new heat on fans soon. There's not much to the billboard except the message, "I'm Back -- Lil Tjay."

The summer might've missed out on some new music from Tjay but it seems like we could expect some new music from him this fall. Last year, the rapper released his latest album, Destined 2 Win.

Last month, it was announced that Lil Tjay was awake and talking again after the near-fatal shooting. Doctors took out his breathing tubes. They said that Tjay's voice was practically back to normal, even back then. There's no word whether he's gone back into the studio since being hospitalized but we're excited to hear what he has cooking up.