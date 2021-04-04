mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Tjay Is Trying To Plan For The Future On "Slow Down"

Alexander Cole
April 04, 2021 09:39
Lil Tjay is looking for something a bit more real on "Slow Down."


Lil Tjay has been grinding hard over these last couple of years and it has culminated in quite a bit of success. He continues to be at the top of his game and with his latest album Destined 2 Win, Tjay continues to show us why he is one of the best young artists to watch right now. One of the standouts from his new album is a track called "Slow Down" which is a cut that fans have been anticipating ever since they heard it leak.

With this track, Lil Tjay laments about a relationship he is trying to get into. For once, Tjay wants to take things slow and develop a real relationship although he feels like the girl is rushing things and he's not comfortable with it. It's a song with some real emotional honesty and it makes for a solid addition to your playlists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, you pulled up on me like you know me, I was by my doley
Asked me for a picture, checked my Rollie and said "Okey dokey"
That fan love, I decide to give my fan a hug
She said she gon' post it when I really get my bands up

