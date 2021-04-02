Lil Tjay Enlists Offset & Moneybagg Yo For "Run It Up"

Lil Tjay's Destined 2 Win album has officially landed, featuring guest appearances from 6LACK, Polo G, Fivio Foreign, Saweetie, Tyga, Toosii, Offset, and Moneybagg Yo -- the latter two combining for the posse cut banger "Run It Up." Over a melancholic piano loop and some up-tempo percussion from Josh Petruccio, Tjay sets it off and proves why he's one of the game's standout newcomers. "I keep a Drac', ain't no OVO, I ain't for nothing, just check my portfolio," he raps, showcasing an impressive flow. "Really come from a block where they bang, bang / Bustin' that Glock, oh, this Glock ain't no goalie, bro."

Following Tjay is Offset, who warms up for Culture 3 with his own dexterous verse. "Make my bitch get your bitch, come and fuck on us," he raps. "Make a hit with that switch, now my opps are dust / Put my racks in a wad, I was growin' rust." With his own upcoming album on the way, Moneybagg Yo is tasked with closing the cut, his formidable presence a welcome addition. "You ain't gangster, you went, took the smooth route," he spits, how flow more methodical than his collaborators. "Ran it up, now my pockets look too stout / Never enough, man, I gotta go get some more / Sold enough gas to go buy me a Texaco."

Check out the new posse cut from Lil Tjay, Offset, and Moneybagg Yo right here, and sound off with your thoughts on Destined 2 Win in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Pinky ring get to singin' like Jodeci

Double R and it came with a notary

I see stars, I'm a star like it's 'posed to be

I pop bars, only way I can go to sleep

When my gang needed me, bought a hunnid tees

Put the Patek on, my wrist a masterpiece