Lil Tjay Continues To Blow Up With "LANESWITCH"

Looking at the state of New York rap right now, the city is in pretty good shape. Especially with people like Lil Tjay coming up with some of the strongest hits we've heard in a while. Many people's introduction to the kid came through Polo G's smash "Pop Out" but Tjay is a star in his own right. He has big plans for himself, looking to boss up and continue striving and the only way he'll be able to succeed is if he keeps on releasing heat. Today, he continues the pattern with his new song "LANESWITCH."

Produced by his go-to guy JD On Tha Track, "LANESWITCH" is another catchy song from the young upstart from the Bronx. Have a listen to Lil Tjay's latest single and let us know if you're messing with him.

Quotable Lyrics:

Fuck it, I know I'm still young, I know I'm still dumb

But I'm tryna change shit

My youngins they be on that gang shit

I send 'em, they pull up and bang shit

I try to chill out and focus on music

But n***s forgot that we dangerous

When it come to that iron, we slang shit

I'ma stay on this road till my laneswitch