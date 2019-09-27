Lil Tjay Continues Proving His Worth On "Hold On"

If you've been paying attention to the new class of talented rappers coming up out of New York, you've definitely taken notice of Lil Tjay. After his stellar appearance on Polo G's "Pop Out" and his own bodies of work, the young up-and-comer is turning heads around the country for his authentic bars, street melodies and emotional delivery. We're all waiting on his next move and today, Tjay introduced us to his latest track, releasing "Hold On" to the masses.

Coupled with a catchy hook, Lil Tjay's verses shine through because of the emotion in his voice. You can tell that the young rapper means everything he's saying. This man is genuine and he's worth checking out in the future.

What do you think of "Hold On?"

Quotable Lyrics:

I think it's time to shine, I've been waiting so long

Broski serving time, he been gone for so long

And I promise I'ma do this shit for us, just hold on

Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on

In the telly sippin' Henny and I got my robe on

And they know I'm throwin' bullets, told the opps to go long

They weren't ready for that last year, told us "Hold on"

Bro gone, ain't no chill button, we gon' go strong