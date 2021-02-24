When Lil Tecca first entered into the game with "Ransom," many were immediately captivated by the young rapper, to the point where his breakout single currently sits with four platinum certifications. Yet with such instant stardom comes an interesting challenge, which is to say, avoiding the dreaded curse of the one-hit-wonder. Luckily, Tecca appeared to have dodged that particular bullet with the release of his debut album Virgo World, which landed in September of 2020.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Now, the youngster faces a different challenge altogether -- swerving the sophomore slump. On that end, Tecca has been hard at work in the studio, having connected with a few prominent names in the Atlanta scene. While we've already heard a glimpse at his upcoming collaboration with Lil Yachty -- you can check that out right here -- now we've caught a preview of a new Gunna-assisted banger. While Tecca didn't opt to share too much, it's enough to get a feel for the vibe, with both parties spitting melodic flows over a percussive, up-tempo instrumental.

Given that Gunna appears to be reflecting on his days "sleeping in the trap house," perhaps we're due to see a more introspective side of Tecca. Either way, anticipation for his upcoming album continues to build with every passing snippet -- do you think this new song preview is a promising sign of what's to come?