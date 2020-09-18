At this point, the accomplishment of going "platinum with no features" has become synonymous with J. Cole. And while he's not the only rapper to have pulled it off, it's relatively uncommon in the grand scheme of things. Aside from Cole, only Russ has moved to secure the honor since 2018; before that, Kevin Gates managed to pull it off with his 2016 album Islah hitting double platinum.

Lisa Lake/Getty Images

And while he didn't quite score the "no features" part, Lil Tecca's debut tape We Love You Tecca has officially done the next best thing -- platinum with one feature. Boasting the breakout single "Ransom," a single that currently sits at double platinum on the RIAA website, We Love You Tecca featured a single guest appearance across the seventeen-track endeavor. Of course, the Juice WRLD-assisted "Ransom Remix" renders the whole "no features" thing null and void, but all the same, that shouldn't take away from Tecca's major accomplishment.

With his brand new album Virgo World officially out now -- boasting plenty of features this time around -- it should be interesting to see how Tecca fares on the sales front without "Ransom." Given how young he is, it's likely he'll have plenty of time to continue developing his artistry. Congratulations to Lil Tecca for this milestone, and may he find further success with his sophomore effort.