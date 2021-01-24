Lil Skies Reflects On His Come Up On "Fade Away"

Since bursting onto the scene back in 2017, Lil Skies has been through a lot in his career and he has always made sure to profess his pain through music. On Friday, Skies blessed his fans with his latest effort called Unbothered which is his second full-length album. There are some dope tracks on the project, including the album's intro "Fade Away" which is a reflection on the trials and tribulations he has faced on the way to stardom.

Throughout the song, Lil Skies offers some insight into his mindset over the past few years. For instance, Skies has always been about helping his friends although, at times, it has been hard to tell who the real ones are. Skies also raps about his childhood and how music was always going to be his way out. This success has continued to fuel the artist and this particular track sets up the content for the rest of the album.

Quotable Lyrics:

I tell myself to hold it down, I know I'm blessed

You goin' through the motions, that's gon' be a lot of stress

Don't let them fuck up your vibe, know you got it out the mud

Yeah, I do it for the love, know they do it just because